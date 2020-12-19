What a stinker of a year.
A nasty virus came to town, sickened hundreds and threw many more out of work. Even our beloved Shore Acres State Park is dark this year.
So, we launched Christmas at the Coast, challenging families and businesses to light up the night. You came through shining brightly.
More than 50 Bay Area homeowners and businesses entered the Christmas lighting contest. Countless others, some of them new to holiday lighting, put up displays on their own. The Christmas at the Coast judges were heartened to see what you’ve done.
Meet our winners:
Roberto Pedrini and Andrea Lobesco won the Best Home trophy for their work at 1522 N. 20th St. in Coos Bay, just off Ocean Boulevard.
“I’m all about Christmas lights,” Roberto Pedrini said.
But it wasn’t easy to get started this year, because it’s the first year without his dad.
“Dad was ‘Mr. Christmas,’ a stubborn, crusty old Italian man until it came to kids and Christmas. Then he was a softie,” Pedrini said.
His dad was so excited to spread Christmas cheer that his local power company had to make him stop hanging banners from power poles. Some of the Pedrini decorations came from his father’s collection.
“I didn’t want to do it the first couple of days we worked on the decorations,” Pedrini said. “It was a lot on my heart. Then about a quarter of the way through, I got into gear.”
Out in the yard, Santa cruises in an old boat – a nod to the family’s love of fishing. Lights are neatly strung from one area to the next. Extension cords are the secret, Pedrini said.
“If you put up a lot of lights you have to think about extension cords,” he said. “I probably used about 40 short extension cords between the different bushes and trees. I think it’s important to separate each item.”
Tom’s Bulldog Automotive, 63075 Highway 101 in Coos Bay, won the Best Business award. Tom’s display is a drive-through Christmas delight. Gumdrop trees, puppies bearing gifts and other characters twinkle from well-spaced positions on both sides of the route. Don’t miss the Nativity scene.
Inside, a decorated tree is backed by a hand-made Christmas quilt and surrounded by lighted penguins, a toy firetruck and more.
“Our team did it,” said Erin Watson.
She and husband Tom got everyone involved from the start. They hadn’t displayed many outdoor decorations in the past, but Christmas on the Coast was an excuse to do it up this year.
“It’s been quite a year, so we thought, ‘Let’s have some fun with it,’” Erin said.
The trophies, made by judge Andrew Lamar are about 18 inches tall and resemble giant Christmas light bulbs. They’re traveling trophies. So, the 2020 winners must compete against 2021 entrants to keep them.
They’ll be ready.
“My team already has ideas for next year. Maybe a little more,” Watson said.
Pedrini, too: “We might be doing some work.”
