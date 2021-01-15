SOLVE and the Boys & Girls Club of Southwestern Oregon are planning a pair of local clean-up events later this month.
The first, Jan. 23, will be at Airport Heights Park in North Bend.
The second, Jan. 30, will be at John Topits Park in Coos Bay.
Both run from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
The event provides an opportunity for people to get outside and be involved in the community.
People can sign up in advance online or register the day of the event.
For information, call 541-267-2673 or email gstout@great-futures.org.
