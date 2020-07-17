NORTH BEND — Forty-five years after they were removed, the domes are going back on top of the roof at the Liberty Theatre.
Two metal domes will crafted by Shane McGowne, at McGowne Ironworks, a local sheet metal contractor. They will each measure approximately 16 feet in diameter. A 20-foot flagpole will extend from the top of each dome, secured with a substantial support base to anchor it inside the dome. A metal pennant will be affixed atop each flagpole, with the ability to rotate with changing wind direction.
Designed by architect John Tourtellotte (who also designed the North Bend Hotel), the Liberty Theatre was built in a Moorish Revival style in 1924. This included arched doorways, tall pilasters and Moorish domes on top of the roof. In 1975, the roof was leaking, and the domes were removed to replace the roofing material. One of the domes was repurposed into a fireplace in a local home.
The new flat roof will replace the 24-year-old existing roofing material.
Originally scheduled to be in 2023 and Phase VII, the domes and reroofing are being done now as the NPS recognized that there was a need to restore historic theaters, and the Liberty is among eight theater projects around the state were selected in a competitive grant process.
This grant was funded through a grant to the Oregon State Historic Preservation Office from the National Park Service Historic Revitalization Subgrant program. The goal of the HRSP is to support the rehabilitation of historic properties at the national, state and local level of significance in order to rehabilitate, protect and foster economic development of rural communities through subgrants which come from states, tribes, certified local governments and nonprofits able to support a subgrant program. This program will fund physical preservation projects for historic sites to include architectural/engineering services and physical preservation.
Background
The Little Theatre on the Bay is in the process of undertaking a multi-year/multi-phase capital campaign to enhance and expand North Bend’s historic Liberty Theatre. This 96-year-old treasure serves as the premier community theatre and performing arts venue in the North Bend/Coos Bay area.
LTOB is a nonprofit organization whose mission is “to cultivate the arts in Coos County.” The roots of the LTOB were formed in 1947 when a group of actors joined together to produce live radio plays in the greater North Bend/Coos Bay area. The popularity of these programs led this grass roots group to coalesce into a formal organization one year later. The next step in their organizational evolution took place in 1951 when the LTOB received 501(c)(3) tax exempt recognition from the IRS.
LTOB enjoys the distinction of being the second longest continuously operating theatrical arts group in the state. Over the past 71 years the LTOB has enjoyed numerous sold out shows, entertained countless audience members, and nurtured the talents of actors, directors, and technicians all ages. Operating as an all-volunteer organization, the LTOB has been able to sustain operations, purchase the Liberty Theatre and enhance and expand this downtown landmark. For more information, visit www.thelibertytheatre.org or the group's Facebook page.
