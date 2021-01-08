COOS BAY — Jeff Goldstein of the National Center for Earth and Space Science Education is the next featured speaker in the Southwestern Oregon Community College 2020-21 Physics and Astronomy Lecture Series.
Goldstein will give a talk at noon on Saturday, Jan. 16, titled “Human Exploration — It’s Not a book of Knowledge … It’s a Journey.”
The talk will be livestreamed to the public and can be accessed at https://livestream.com/swocc/physicsandastronomy2020-21, and through the college’s Facebook page.
Goldstein’s lecture will investigate the inquisitive nature of humanity and how educators and citizens can support innate human curiosity through education.
“Every parent remembers that magical time when our children first began to speak, that moment marking the beginning of an unending stream of questions,” Goldstein wrote in a release promoting the lecture. “In our children we can see our humanity — our innate curiosity — and recognize the obvious … that we are born to explore!”
Goldstein said science, and more generally the STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) concept, despite all its seeming complexity, “is nothing but a means to organize curiosity. A way to empower one’s self to ask the gift of a question, and to hone the art that allows navigation through the noise of the universe around us in quest of an answer.
“It is an emotional, joyful and wondrous journey that hopefully allows the traveler to pull back the veil of nature just a little, see how she operates and celebrate the accomplishment.”
In the lecture, Golstein provides an informative and insightful discussion of curiosity and inquiry-based learning in both education and science exploration.
For information on the lecture, contact Aaron Coyner, associate professor of physics at SWOCC, by email at aaron.coyner@socc.edu or by phone at 541-294-5992.
The Physics and Astronomy Lecture Series is supported in part by the Southwestern Oregon Community College Foundation.
