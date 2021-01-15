Boxcar Hill Campground held its annual raffle/fundraiser over Thanksgiving weekend, generating $2,500 for Operation Rebuild Hope.
Several businesses provided generous donations for the cause, making the event a success.
“Operation Rebuild Hope is a great place to put these funds to good use,” said Todd Goergen, the general manager of the Boxcar Hill Campground. “Patrick (Wright) and his team are nearing the finish line on opening Bryan’s Home. Boxcar Hill Campground is honored to support Operation Rebuild Hope and their mission to help our veterans to whom we owe so much.”
The donations included:
A $250 gift certificate from North Bend Motorsports;
A cast iron Dutch oven and cast iron fry pan from Gibbs RV;
A sewer kit from Porter’s RV;
Fire stick goggles from North Bend Yamaha;
A $250 gift card from Florence Motorsports;
A two-night stay, miscellaneous clothing, a $50 gift card and a $275 donation from Boxcar Hill Campground.
Bryan’s Home, located on Sherman Avenue in North Bend, is nearing completion.
The project has been in the making since 2018 and has a goal of housing homeless veterans and getting them back on their feet by teaching them skills to become independent.
Bryan’s Home has eight rooms. Two are designated as family units, two are for disabled veterans, two are for female veterans and two are for male veterans.
To learn more about Operation Rebuild Hope, visit https://www.operationrebuildhope.org/
