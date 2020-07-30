The Friends of the Coquille Public Library inc. is holding book sales every weekday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the former Jefferson School in Coquille.
Prices are $5 per bag for hardbacks, $1 per bag for paperbacks and $5 per bag for DVDs.
Patrons should bring facemasks and be prepared to wait if there are too many people at the school at one time.
Anyone interested in looking through the books who can’t come during the regular hours can set up an individual appointment by calling 541-396-1603.
All proceeds from the book sale go toward building a new library in Coquille.
