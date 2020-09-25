SOUTH COAST — On Sept. 29, South Coast ESD's Pathways to Positive Parenting will start a new series that is set up in a Family Game Night free subscription box format for all families with young teens ages 9-14. Each week:
• Family Game Night box — Each week those who subscribe will receive a Family Game Night box in the mail which will contain a board game, activity supplies, craft materials and a recipe and some utensil or ingredient* for that recipe.
• Closed Facebook Page — There will be a closed Facebook page where families can post pictures of the game activities, cooking projects, some photo assignments, craft masterpieces and things like conversation jars for mealtime and making a “family tree.”
• "Food Hero" special guest from OSU Extension, Susan Sandpearl, food hero specialist from the local OSU Extension Office, will be a special guest on the Facebook page, introducing a new recipe each week and answering any of your questions about food, meals, recipes and/or nutrition.
• Tuesday night Zoom — There will also be a 90-minute Zoom each Tuesday night with the first 30 minutes for teens, second 30 minutes for the whole family, and last 30 minutes just for parents. The Zoom will review two or three of the topics from the Strengthening Families curriculum for parents with young teens ages 9 to 14, such as family dinners, special time for each child, family meetings and goals, coping with peer pressure, rules and responsibilities, and more.
• Special treats arriving in boxes — will be a surprise!
Please give Pathways to Positive Parenting Parenting Hub Director Kathy Barber a call at 541-269-3908 if you would like to join in the fun, and feel free to share this information with families of young teens.
"We hope to hear from you," Barber said. "This will be a nice and fun diversion from the virus and the fires, and a way to get excited about the new free box arriving each week."
