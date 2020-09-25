COOS BAY — The public is invited for a virtual lecture at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, titled, “Is Your Cemetery a Credit to Your Town?” as part of the Coos History Museum's First Tuesday Lecture Series.
Registration for this Zoom program is free and open to the public. Becky Soules will present an overview of the Marshfield Pioneer Cemetery’s history and discuss some of the challenges in creating engaging interpretative materials for the site.
Soules is a native of Coos Bay with a master's in public humanities from Brown University. For the past 15-plus years, she’s researched the Marshfield Pioneer Cemetery, working to share and preserve this often overlooked part of local history.
Established in 1888, the Cemetery encompasses four acres of green space with more than 2000 grave sites. The cemetery is located just minutes from downtown Coos Bay, but has suffered from extensive neglect and vandalism. With the support of many community partners, it has undergone a dramatic transformation over the past 15 years. A multi-year project — funded in part through an Oregon Historic Cemetery Grant — replaced the chain-link fencing and redesigned the cemetery’s main entrance. In 2019, a Travel Oregon grant provided the necessary funding for a new interpretative display at the revamped entrance. The new signage’s design will be debuted at the Oct. 6 program.
Register for this program by visiting https://cooshistory.org/1st-tuesdays/ or emailing community@cooshistory.org. More information about the Marshfield Pioneer Cemetery and a list of cemetery burials, can be found at https://sites.google.com/site/cbcemetery/, or by contacting cbcemetery@gmail.com or by calling 541-435-1177.
