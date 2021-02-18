The Coquille Chess Club has expanded to include members from other Coos County communities and even one from Canada.
One thing hasn’t changed: The group’s success.
Last weekend, the Chess For Success Statewide Tournament was held for fifth grade and Quincy Converse of Bandon represented the team. Converse only joined the team a couple of months ago, but has quickly become a talented player. He had one win and one draw during the tournament.
Coach Nancy Keller said Converse’s mother got him into the tournament virtually. Fortunately, despite the snow and ice storm in Portland and hail and rain on the South Coast, the Internet held up and Converse was able to complete all the rounds of the tournament.
Meanwhile, six players from Coquille and the team’s Canadian member competed in the Presidents Day Tournament.
Riley Jones, a ninth-grader, went undefeated in the hardest open division and won first place.
Shaleena Crawford placed fifth in the U600 section and Ari Ish-Shalom was sixth in the same section.
Adreas Doemer, a second-grader from Canada, won two out of four games in the Open section, having to compete in the higher division because of his rating. Keller described Doemer as “a potential chess prodigy who enjoys lessons with our local National Master Joshua Grabinsky.”
Daniel Wilson, Noah Ish-Shalom and Jason Herker also had some good games, Keller said.
This weekend, Wilson will compete in the Chess for Success Statewide Tournament for sixth grade.
