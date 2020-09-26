NORTH BEND — From 6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, North Bend Public Library will host a zoom presentation, “Exoplanets: Worlds Beyond," a look at the research into possible signs of life elsewhere in the universe. Registration and attendance will be at https://tinyurl.com/y238xtx6.
Led by Southwestern Oregon Community College astrophysicist and NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador Dr. Aaron Coyner, this lecture is part two of a three-part series of talks on astrobiology called "Life, the Universe, and Everything: Astrobiology in our Solar System and Beyond" taking place this fall in North Bend and Coos Bay.
Southwestern Oregon Community College will host the final lecture in this series, “Ocean Worlds: NASA’s Europa Clipper Mission and the Search for Habitability Beyond Earth” at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12. That presentation will be part of the school’s 2020-21 Physics and Astronomy Lecture Series and will be led by Dr. Tracy Becker of Southwest Research Institute.
For more information about this event and other library programs, please contact the North Bend Public Library at 541-756-0400, email ddouglas@coastlinelibrarynetwork.org or visit the website at http://northbendoregon.us/library.
