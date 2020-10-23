Southwestern Oregon Community College’s Geology Lecture series continues on Saturday, Nov. 7.
Dr. Ginny Edgcomb of Woods Hole Oceanographic Institute, will present a lecture titled: Life at the edge of what is possible: microbial biosignatures in the lower oceanic crust.
The virtual lecture is set for 2 p.m. The free lecture can be accessed through the college website, www.socc.edu. Click on the LiveStream button. For those not able to watch live, lectures are archived, with access from the college’s website at https://livestream.com/swocc/geology2020-21.
Dr. Edgcomb, who joins as an Ocean Discovery Lecture Series Distinguished Lecturer, earned her bachelor of science degree for the University of Virginia and her doctorate from the University of Delaware. She also completed two postdoctoral fellowshiops at Woods Hole Oceanographic Institute, where she is currently an associate scientist.
The lower oceanic crust represents one of the last frontiers for biological exploration on earth. Even if life exists in only a fraction of the habitable volume where temperatures permit and fluid flow can deliver carbon and energy sources, an active lower oceanic crust biosphere would have implications for deep carbon budgets and may yield insights into microbiota that may have existed on early Earth.
Dr. Edgcomb will present research from the Indian Ocean lower oceanic crust that provides evidence for living, viable microbiota in the challenging habitat.
Additional talks in the series this year include: The 16th Annual Cascadia Anniversary Lecture on “Whale Seismology” with Dr. William Wilcock (University of Washington) on Tuesday, January 26 at 7:00 pm; Dr. Sean Davis (NOAA) with a climate change talk on Tuesday, February 23 at 7:00 pm; Dr. Scott Burns (Portland State) discussing Radon on Saturday, March 13 at 7:00 pm; Dr. Jessica Labonté (Texas A & M) with life around hydrothermal vents on Friday, April 9 at 7:00 pm; and Dr. Guoqinq Lin (University of Miami) on the 2018 Kilauea Volcano Eruption. Lecture series sponsors include DB Western, The Mill Casino, IRIS/SSA, Ocean Discovery Lecture Series, the Southwestern Foundation and the College.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In