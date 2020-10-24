Businesses in downtown Coos Bay will kick off the holiday season with their annual Downtown Holiday Open Houses on Nov. 13 and 14.
The event runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Nov. 13 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 14.
Browse from participating shops for gift-giving inspirations and holiday home décor while also entering to win door prizes.
Shoppers are encouraged to start at either Katrina Kathleen’s Home Décor, located at 191 S. Broadway, or Checkerberry’s Flowers & Gifts, at 169 N. Second Street, to pick up their Downtown Open House map to more shops all waiting to show their latest for the gift giving holiday. All participating businesses are following recommended COVID guidelines, so shoppers need to wear masks and socially distance.
As part of the celebration, people also are encouraged to collect receipts. From Nov. 13-28, shoppers who collect $100 or more in receipts from Coos Bay Downtown merchants can turn them in on Shop Small Saturday, Nov. 28, at Jennie’s Shoe Store, located at 262 Central Ave., for a commemorative Marshfield District mug from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
While at Jennie’s Shoes, pick up a flyer for additional Shop Small Saturday business specials and be entered to win a prize drawing. All participating businesses are following recommended COVID guidelines and are looking forward to a safe and fun holiday season.
To learn more about the event and check out a map of participating businesses, visit www.coosbaydowntown.org and follow the group on Facebook.
The Coos Bay Downtown Association promotes Coos Bay as an attractive place to live, work and visit by continually enhancing the quality life of the downtown area.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In