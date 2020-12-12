In the words of the president elect, “I know the country has grown weary of the fight, but we need to remember, we’re at war with the virus, not with one another.” This is not a time to be complacent.
First some quick numbers: One American died about every 30 seconds from COVID last week. The virus has killed more than 275,000 Americans. We’ve reached another pandemic record with the United States reporting more than 2,800 deaths in a single day. Hospitalizations have doubled over the past month, reporting more than 100,000 people currently hospitalized with COVID. The global death toll climbs to 1.5 million and the U.S. crosses 14 million infections. Angella Hewlett, an infectious disease specialist at the University of Nebraska, arguably the top pandemic hospital in the country, feels the country is “on an absolutely catastrophic path.” That’s not very encouraging.
The number of people in the U.S. killed by Covid-19 could nearly double in the next several months despite a nationwide vaccine rollout, health researchers warn. The U.S. is forecast to see a cumulative 539,000 deaths by April 1. One thing about this, a surge in case numbers has increased our knowledge base. Unfortunately, at the expense of others we are learning quite a bit about how this virus affects us. Again, I’ll try to pack in as much pertinent information as this space allows.
With pandemic fatigue rampant, the burning question is: What can I do safely and where are my risks? We have been issued guidelines that seem very fluid and are changing almost daily. Examples: All masks work, to only certain masks work and only when worn properly. We’re told six feet of separation is safe, but is it really? It depends. We’re told it’s safe to go out if you follow precautions, then everything is being shut down again. Kids can safely be in the classroom, to, um no, that’s not such a great idea, so we’re closing again. So, who and what are we to believe?
What it comes down to is every situation is unique and will have its own set of very specific risk variables. These variables can be defined. By understanding what your risks are, everyone has the ability to diminish his or her chance of contracting COVID in any given scenario. The most useful tool I’ve seen was introduced by John Bush, a professor of applied mathematics at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Professor Bush calls the 6-foot rule of thumb dangerous and overly simplistic. “When you’re inside a confined space, microscopic droplets are trapped right alongside you. Standing six feet away from someone doesn’t stop the SARS-CoV-2 virus from floating in the air of that room where you can potentially inhale it.” To address this, he has submitted a risk formula. If you are attending an event and someone in the room has COVID, his model was designed to determine what your chance is of contracting COVID by estimating your safe exposure time. Utilizing fluid dynamics, the model takes into account particle size (which inversely relates to the length of time these particles will remain suspended), particle load and environmental conditions. His published work was titled, “Beyond six feet.”
The risk calculator can be found with the following link:
The model allows for factors of room size and shape, type of ventilation system, added air purification, room humidity in addition to human behavior, speaking style as well as mask type and fit as variables. It’s amazing how even small changes can vastly alter the safety profile of any given situation. Take a standard 900 square foot room with 12-foot ceilings, forced air ventilation, average air recirculation (turnover of six times per hour), 25 people talking loudly, cotton or loosely fitted masks with 75% mask time compliance (say people are eating) and 20% humidity. If one person is infected, the length of time estimated for COVID infection of the others in that room is 33 minutes. Now if we alter the variables, doubling the recirculation rate to 12 exchanges per hour, talking softly, wearing surgical well fitted masks at 95% compliance and taking the room humidity to 75%, the safe time lengthens to 5 hours. Those changes increase safety by almost 1000%. Clearly there is more at play here than just “stay 6 feet back and wear a mask.” Risk is clearly unique to any situation, but most importantly, it can be managed.
Another useful tool (link below) is this risk map, which takes into account group size and specific geographic location. All parts of the country are currently looking pretty sketchy, but some look horrid, where a gathering of 10 people carries a 100% chance of contracting COVID.
If there’s one thing the last few months has taught us, it’s that COVID is no longer someone else’s problem.
So, when are you most likely to infect someone else? Let’s say you are one of the unlucky who has COVID. You are less likely to infect someone else if you are symptomatic or have a positive test after being exposed. Any responsible person would quarantine under these circumstances. But what about that time period where you’ve been exposed but have not yet become symptomatic and a COVID test is still negative? Or what about the dreaded false negative test or the people who never really become symptomatic? This is the time where you are at highest risk to others and where the above models will allow you to mitigate risk.
With escalating numbers our biggest problem, as it was during phase I, is lack of resources. Early in the pandemic there was not enough access to PPE (personal protective equipment) for hospital staff or the public. There was also a severe shortage of ventilators. This time it’s a bit different. Currently it will be a lack of hospital beds and limited availability of the medications needed to treat the sickest patients. Still, all of these issues are manageable. We can make more ventilators, produce more medications and open up temporary units near hospitals to house patients as needed. The one thing we can’t fix (and will soon become the predominant problem during this pandemic) is a personnel shortage. You can’t just ramp up manufacturing and make more doctors and nurses. This is an inelastic supply curve. To make matters worse, many doctors and nurses are for the first time sustaining severe emotional burnout and are leaving the field for good. Those that were maybe just considering retirement are now doing it early (estimated 16,000 additional practices to close in 2020 due to COVID).
Additional facts:
- Pregnancy is considered a co-morbidity. Also, the fetus has a higher risk of being premature and possibly COVID positive at birth.
- The CDC is dropping quarantine times from 14 to 10 days post exposure due to new data.
- Vaccinations are going to be soon offered through Pfizer and Moderna, both requiring 2 injections separated by 30 days to be effective. They will offer 90% protection. Significant side effects are possible. People need to understand this in advance and still turn up for the second injection. The roll out will be on a risk stratified basis. Duration of protection still isn’t known.
Will there still be someone to care for us and resources available if we get sick? If we continue the current unchecked spiral, the answer could be no. It may well be that the only way to survive COVID is to avoid the disease. Utilizing the above tools will help. There is no such thing as being too careful, at least not until the vaccine has been able to rein this thing in, and that’s not going to be tomorrow.
Doc H
