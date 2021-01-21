South Coast residents will learn about their various suggestions for a local murder mystery during a live Zoom session Saturday.
Author Ellie Alexander of Ashland, the author of several cozy mystery novels, will share the story in the event, scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.
Alexander, who lives in Ashland, is known for the Bakeshop mysteries, set in that city, and the Sloan Krause series set in a beerhouse in Leavenworth, Wash.
She is known for using local settings in her stories and also enjoys engaging with her readers.
North Bend library officials said there has been a good response locally for suggestions for the story, made through the North Bend library website.
They were asked for suggestions for where the mystery should take place, who the sleuth should be, who the victim should be, what the weapon is, the time of year for the story, what types of food are involved and a title for the book.
The Zoom link for the session is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85123518364.
