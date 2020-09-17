COOS BAY — Sept. 14, marked the 20-year anniversary for Detective Ken Labrousse as a police officer for the City of Coos Bay. Detective Labrousse currently serves as the senior detective for the department. Detective Labrousse has held numerous roles and responsibilities in the department, including patrol officer, watch commander, K9 officer, field training officer, school resource officer, taser instructor, and MILO instructor.
Additionally, Detective Labrousse is the current president of the Coos Bay Police Officers’ Association and is a member of the Coos County Major Crimes Team. Detective Labrousse has a bachelor’s degree from Washington State University and holds his basic, intermediate, and advanced certificates through the Department of Public Safety, Standards, and Training. Det. Labrousse also volunteered for eight years on the Coos Bay School District’s budget committee.
Prior to joining the Coos Bay Police Department, Detective Labrousse served in the United States Marine Corps.
Detective Labrousse’s two decades of service are a credit to himself and his commitment to the Coos Bay Police Department.
"Please join in congratulating and thanking Detective Ken Labrousse for his dedicated service to the City of Coos Bay, the Coos Bay Police Department, as well as the citizens and visitors of Coos Bay," the update stated.
