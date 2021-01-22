Tristen Davison started his scouting journey by joining the Cub Scouts program as a 6-year-old in 2008. In the cub program, he worked up to a webelo scout and earned the Arrow of Light award, the highest rank and award in the Cub Scout program.
In 2012, Tristen joined Troop 68 in North Bend. As a Boy Scout, he served in a number of leadership positions within his troop including being a patrol leader, scribe, quartermaster, senior patrol leader and troop guide. He participated in numerous camp outs and several week long summer camps. He also earned a total of 42 merit badges, 21 more than required to earn the rank of Eagle Scout.
In addition to activities within his scout troop, Tristan was inducted into the Order of the Arrow, Boy Scouts honor society, where he earned his brotherhood membership and served as the chapter chief for one year.
For many years, Sunset Memorial Cemetery has placed white wooden crosses and flags on the graves of military veterans on Memorial Day to honor those who served in the military services. Over the years many crosses have needed to be repaired or replaced.
For his Eagle Scout project, Tristen and 15 assistants worked for 160 hours building, repairing and painting a total of 221 wooden crosses to be used on Memorial Day 2020 and future years to honor veterans buried in Sunset Memorial Cemetery.
Tristen graduated from North Bend High School and intends to enter the military service, and become either a fixed wing or helicopter pilot. On completion of his military service he intends to earn his civilian pilot license and work on search and rescue services and/or firefighting.
