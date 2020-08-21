COOS BAY — Dance Umbrella for South Coast Oregon (DUSCO) granted two dancers a scholarship this year for them to study at intensive dance workshops during the summer, one via Zoom, the other in person and via Zoom.
"Each year we offer scholarships to Southern Coast Oregon dancers," said Audra Geving, DUSCO board member. "These two Pacific School of Dance dancers submitted an application and were selected by the DUSCO board.
The two dancers who studied at the intensive this summer include:
Edie Clarke attended the Utah Ballet Summer Intensive via Zoom for their four week program. There around 20 dancers. She had seven teachers throughout the intensive but she didn't have a favorite because each brought something different to the table.
After being isolated at home for so long, her Zoom classes allowed her to connect with people. There was the occasional challenge with dancing in small spaces, unfamiliar surfaces, and technical difficulties.
She attended the intensive last summer in person and would recommend the program to others whether it be in person or via Zoom.
Clarke is 18 years old and graduated from Marshfield High School this year. She will be attending University of Utah to double major in ballet and kinesiology.
Amelia Webster attended Ballet Arizona’s summer intensive for two weeks. In the upper division of the intensive there were four levels with a 15-person limit to each class. There were also Zoom classes at the end of the day. Those classes were normally a seminar or a conditioning class of some kind.
Webster studied with 11 different teachers with her favorites being Gillmer Duran and Alecia Good-Boresow who was a guest teacher from Central Pennsylvania Youth Ballet. She liked the levels she was placed in as they pushed her to help her grow as a dancer but she did not feel overwelmed.
Due to the pandemic she had to wear masks in all common areas, stand 6 feet apart at all times and each level was in the same studio for the whole session. She would recommend this summer program, even for someone who is maybe a little nervous about going away for an intensive. Ballet Arizona has an all-year dance program for all ages as well.
Webster is 14 years old and going to be a sophomore and Marshfield High School.
