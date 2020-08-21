SALEM — Cultural organizations across Oregon — including two on the South Coast — will receive more than $2.7 million in funding from the Oregon Cultural Trust in FY2021 thanks to the generosity of citizens who invested in the state’s cultural tax credit.
The awards include a total of $676,760 to the Cultural Trust’s five statewide partners (Oregon Arts Commission, Oregon Heritage Commission, Oregon Humanities, Oregon Historical Society and the State Historic Preservation Office); $676,760 to 45 County and Tribal Cultural Coalitions — for regranting in their communities; and $1,353,520 in competitive Cultural Development Program awards to 78 cultural organizations serving most geographic regions of the state.
“We are incredibly grateful to the loyalty of our donors for their steadfast support of culture during very challenging times,” said Chuck Sams III, chair of the Cultural Trust board. “Our collective culture is the glue that binds us together as Oregonians, especially during difficult times. Arts and culture cross all boundaries and inspire us to celebrate our diversity and resilience as a people.”
The amount of overall grant awards is virtually even with FY2020, he added, due to a slight increase in fiscal year donations coupled with a slight decrease in interest earnings on the permanent fund.
“Although the value of the permanent fund has increased to $31 million, market fluctuations during the health crisis led to a small decrease in interest earnings,” said Brian Rogers, the Cultural Trust’s executive director. “Thankfully our donors rallied this spring prior to the end of the fiscal year to ensure our support of Oregon’s cultural community remained strong at a time when they need it the most due to losses suffered during the COVID-19 health crisis.”
Many of the funded projects support engagement efforts during social distancing. Highlights of grant projects funded include:
- The preservation and sharing of Hawaiian traditional cultural practices online and in person by Kapi Oanuenue in Ashland;
- The development of an interactive digital media channel for nonprofits and independent mediamakers by Open Signal in Portland;
- A series of cultural programs to reengage the community after months of COVID shutdown by the Tower Theatre Foundation in Bend;
- The production of “From the Streets to the Symphony,” a documentary about the collaborative composition of new music by houseless young filmmakers and Oregon Symphony creative chair Gabriel Kahane by Outside the Frame in Portland;
- The restoration of Native American access to First Foods and other cultural plants of significance in Southwestern Oregon by the Indigenous Gardens Network at Southern Oregon University in Ashland;
- The development of the first Oregon Online African American Museum by Oregon Black Pioneers in Salem; and
- Access to media arts for historically underserved Black students to exercise their imaginations, develop a voice and prepare stories for public dissemination through the Journalistic Learning Initiative in Eugene.
The 78 Cultural Development Grants include 44 grant awards outside of Portland and first-time awards (marked with *) to 14 organizations, 57 percent of which are also located outside the Portland Metro area. The grant awards range from $5,000 to $36,201 with an average grant award of $16,849. Sixty-three percent of the eligible applications were funded.
Cultural Development Program awards fund projects that address access, capacity, creativity and preservation. Applications were reviewed and scored by peer panels; final award amounts were determined and approved by the Cultural Trust Board of Directors at its Aug. 6 meeting. Close to half of the grants in this program were awarded to organizations outside of the Portland Metro area; overall more than 60 percent of Cultural Trust funding (including awards to County and Tribal Coalitions) is awarded outside of the Portland Metro area.
Cultural Development Grants in the South Coast Region were awarded to:
Confederated Tribes of Coos, Lower Umpqua, and Siuslaw Indians, Coos Bay: $36,124 — to support the recovery, preservation and sharing of artifacts and documents celebrating and documenting the Tribe’s heritage and history.
Little Theatre on the Bay, North Bend: $14,820 — to support the expansion and enhancement of North Bend’s historic Liberty Theatre to allow for a greater range of performances and audience experience.
(NOTE: The full list of grant recipients is attached to this article. Go to www.theworldlink.com to view).
