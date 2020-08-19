Shoreline Community Church in North Bend will host an outdoor concert called the Country Gospel Jubilee on Sunday, Sept. 6.
The event starts at 3 p.m. at the church, located at 1251 Clark St. Guests are encouraged to bring their favorite lawn chair.
The hosts are Tom and Debbie Trammel with Steve Blum. The featured guest is Linda Lanier.
There is no charge for admission, though a free will offering will be taken up. CDs of the performers will be available for purchase.
Lanier is an accomplished singer, songwriter and national recording artist from Montana. With a long family line of service men and women in every military branch, as well as officers in blue, her concert and program is entitled ‘For God & Country.’
According to the concert promotional material, her songs touch hearts and true American spirit. Her personal trials, tragedies and near-death experiences give her compassion and understanding that allow others to be touched and transformed by God.
For more information, call Tom at 541-521-9596.
