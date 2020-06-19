NORTH BEND — The monthly Country Gospel Jubilee concerts will resume starting at 3 p.m., Sunday, July 5, at Shoreline Community Church, 1251 Clark St. North Bend, featuring “The Jubilee Band” with Tom and Debbie Trammel and Steve Blum.
Tom and Debbie began singing gospel music in 1989. Since then they have recorded several CDs and have many songs on YouTube. Tom plays guitar, Debbie plays bass and together they host the event as well.
Blum plays lead guitar. His gospel music journey began as a young man with “The Blum Family Band."
Together the music these three bring is a reflection of the music that influenced them along the road of life in combination with their faith.
There is no charge to attend but there will be a free-will offering. Directions: from U.S. Highway 101, take Newmark, turn right on Brussels, left on Lewis, then left to church. For more information, call Tom at 541-521-9596 or visit www.shorelinecc.us.
