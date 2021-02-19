The Country Gospel Jubilee Band will hold a concert at 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 7, at Shoreline Community Church in North Bend.
The concert is free, though a free will offering will be taken. The band includes Tom and Debbie Trammel and Steve Blum.
Masks and social distancing will be observed.
The church is located at 1251 Clark St. in North Bend.
Tom and Debbie Trammel have been singing gospel music since 1989 and have several CDs and numerous performances viewable on YouTube. Tom plays the guitar and Debbie the bass.
Steve Blum plays lead guitar and has written most of the songs on his CDs. He began his career as part of the Blum Family Band.
Together, through their music they bring a reflection of their faith and love of the Lord.
For information, call Tom at 541-521-9596 or visit www.shorelinecommunity.us.
