NORTH BEND — The next Country Gospel Jubilee concert will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct 4, at Shoreline Community Church, 1251 Clark St., North Bend. Weather permitting, this will be an outdoor concert, so bring your favorite lawn chair and be prepared for a real blessing, organizers said.
Tom and Debbie Trammel will be hosting, as well as preforming. The honored guest preforming will be the Williams Family. They have been traveling and sharing God's word since 1990. They play a variety of instruments such as the hammer dulcimer, bowed paltry, etc.
There is no charge to attend. Everyone is welcome. Directions: Take U.S. Highway 101 Newmark, take a right on Brussels, a left on Lewis, then left to tje church. For more information call Tom at 541-521-9596.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In