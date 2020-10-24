The Jubilee Band will perform at a Country Gospel Jubilee Concert on Sunday, Nov. 1, at Shoreline Community Church, 1251 Clark St. in North Bend.
The band includes Steve Blum and Tom and Debbie Trammel.
Tom and Debbie have been singing gospel music since 1989 and have recorded several CDs, with Tom playing bass guitar and Debbie bass.
Blum plays lead guitar and has written most of the songs on his CDs. His gospel music journey began with the Blum Family Band.
There is no charge to attend the concert, though a free will offering will be collected. CDs will be available for purchase.
For more information, call Tom at 541-521-9596.
