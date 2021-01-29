The community is invited to take part as the Coquille Valley Seed Community holds a Zoom presentation with the Rogue Farm Corps on Feb. 11.
The event starts at 6 p.m. and will cover the Rogue Farm Corps’ farmer training programs in Oregon, where aspiring farmers can get real-world farm production experience at host farm sites. They also can find out how to participate as a farm corp. student or partner to be a host site.
The second part of the presentation will be on the Rogue Farm Corps’ changing hands program, which helps foster the next generation of Oregon farmers and ranchers by creating pathways to access land, business opportunities and networking farmers planning on succession with a clear path to pass on their legacy and transfer the land to new farmers.
Rogue Farm Corps’ vision is to help preserve Oregon farmland and envisions a world in which land is deeply cared for, power is equitably shared, and farms, ranches and the people who work them flourish.
They are on a mission to train and equip the next generation of farmers and ranchers through hands-on educational programs and the preservation of farmland.
The Zoom session’s access address is https://zoom.us/j/97303700226?pwd=MXovWFViU2xYMEt6SVRib2dDclFYdz09
Meeting ID: 973 0370 0226, Passcode: 356813.
There also is a direct link to the session from the Coquille Valley Seed Community’s Faceboook page, https://www.facebook.com/CoquilleValleySeedCommunity.
