COQUILLE — The Coronavirus caused a crashing halt to so many hopes and dreams of the youth throughout the world.
The Coquille Chess Club was set to compete in the Chess For Success State Championships March 13 and 14. Joshua Grabinsky looked very strong to take the high school individual state championship for the third year in a row. The Coquille Middle School team was strong and ready to try and take the state middle school team championship.
The evening before the 14 Coquille players were to leave for the Oregon Convention Center, Coach Keller had to call all the team members and tell them that they could not play. The schools had been notified that Governor Brown was going to prohibit events over 250 people. The chess players were crushed. Then over the ensuing days, stay at home orders came through so even chess club was canceled and their favorite tournament, the OSCF individual state championships in Seaside was also canceled. National championships were canceled. World events were canceled mid-tournament.
So how does a chess player cope? Coach Keller has been promoting kids to play online with chess.com or chesskids.com which allows players to play others from around the world. It allows for practice but alas, lacked the thrill of competition. Online competitions are hard due to connection issues and, especially, cheating. Individual events for high-level players were plagued with low rated players winning and then getting banned as cheating programs determined they had indeed used chess engines. At least with in-person events, it was much harder to cheat. Most of the cheating happened in the bathrooms where players could not be watched.
Then Coach Keller received a random notification through the club Facebook site of a 2020 Chess Worldwide online event through chess.com. After communicating with John Hornsby, the organizer, Keller contacted Joshua Grabinsky to see if he would be willing to help the team members get online and make sure they connected at the scheduled time. Then she called the team members rated over 800 and they were excited to join. Unfortunately, the time control is quick: 10 minutes per player with 2 seconds (increment) added with every move. Each player plays two games. Most of the teams are colleges including Harvard, MIT, Oxford but it is a competition that gives the players a purpose.
Monday, April 27, Coquille Chess Club (and Friends) played the Universita Milano Biocca from Italy. Coquille lost 3:7. Results were Joshua Grabinsky 1:1, Philip McNiel 1:1, Dustin Herker 0:2, Sawyer Bergstedt 0/2, Frank Morse 1/1.
Monday, May 4, Coquille played Eton College from Bershire England. Coquille lost 4:8. Results were Joshua Grabinsky 2:0, Philip McNiel 0:2, Riley Jones 1:1, Dustin Herker 1:1, Jason Herker 0:2, Frank Morse 0:2, Sawyer Bergsted 0:2.
Monday May 11, Coquille played Xadrez Entre Amigos from Sao Paulo Brazil (results to be announced).
Coquille players are high school, mostly junior high and have a few Coos County adults invited to join in. Playing higher rated college students is helping Coquille build up their chess skills and maintain readiness for when normal chess tournaments are allowed again. Most of these players will make up the Coquille High School Team for next year and they are hoping to be ready for 2021 Oregon State Championships.
Visit https://results.scorchapp.co.uk/2020stage3/standings/1 to view game moves and standing.
