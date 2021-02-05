The Coquille Chess Club has been busy despite the pandemic. Chess For Success, which has held a yearly Oregon State Competition since the 1960s, went virtual this year. Last year, Coquille teams and individuals had travel arrangements all organized to attend the tournament at the Oregon Convention Center. Coquille was ready to go, but just two days before the tournament, the state shut down due to the pandemic. Over the next few months, chess tournaments went virtual and it has been a coach's nightmare as each tournament has been different and it has been hard to help kids all in their various homes figure out how to navigate the internet, Zoom, chess.com, lichess.org and the various rules. But a brave core of Coquille chess players have been overcoming these challenges.
On Jan. 30, the K-3 Individual Chess For Success Tournament went virtual. Coquille had two prodigies ready. Ari and Noah Ish-Shalom. Chess for Success was kind enough to allow Ari to play despite his preschool status. Noah is in second grade. Their mother Sheera successfully managed to get the kids into the tournament although first round had a glitch where Ari was not paired correctly and given a half point only. Ari then went on to win 3.5 games out of five and placed ninth in a field of 45 K-3 players. Noah is still working on transitioning from 3-D chess (in person) but managed to win two of his games.
Every weekend, Chess for Success will be holding a weekend grade level chess tournament and the next club player will be playing in two weekends.
Meanwhile, the Coquille High School Team made up of Joshua Grabinsky, Dustin Herker, Riley Jones and Sawyer Bergstedt, took on the challenge of the 2021 US Amateur Team Tournament virtually hosted by the Mechanics Institute held January 30 and 31. The playing field was heavily populated with college teams. One category was funniest team name so the Coquille team called themselves the Pandemic Toilet Paper Hoarders. As players were monitored by cameras to prevent cheating, Coquille decorated with toilet paper to support their fun name (unfortunately they did not beat the team name "Please Don't Cheat, We're Bad Enough As Is.") Due to some home internet issues, some players gathered at Myrtle Point Clinic to take advantage of the secure internet there.
The team won two matches, played to a draw in two and lost two. There was definitely some tough competition as colleges and large city clubs played. Coquille High School placed 22nd out of 40 teams. It was a great learning experience and prepared the Coquille High School team for a potential high school team state or national event if any organization gets brave enough to put one on with the difficulties of virtual tournaments.
“Let's show the world that pandemic is no stop for our community and players to gather together virtually,” Senior Tournament Director Abel Talamantez said. “We’ll connect and have fun and bring fearless competition to find the 2021 US Amateur Team-West Champion.”
Students from anywhere in Coos County are welcome to be taught free virtual lessons and/or play in the free virtual chess club, no matter their skill level. Contact Coach Keller at drnancykeller@yahoo.com if interested!
