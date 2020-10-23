As part of its 26th Birthday Bash, the Coos Watershed Association is going to have an invasive species weed pull fundraiser on two separate days in two different parks.
On Saturday, Oct. 24, the group will pull weeds from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Mingus Park in Coos Bay.
And on Wednesday, Oct. 28, the group will pull weeds from 2 to 6 p.m. at Ferry Road Park in North Bend.
Participants are encouraged to bring their mask, gloves and water bottles and dress for the weather.
To donate to the effort or see details of the event, visit www.coosbaywatershed.org or www.facebook.com/cooswa.
