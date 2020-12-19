Coos History Museum is offering a local history class this winter presented by South Coast historian and museum volunteer Steven Greif.
The class is titled “Lives of our Days” and will focus on not-so-famous people who once lived on the South Coast. Their “ordinary” lives present a glimpse into the past of our local communities to give us fun examples of how times have changed.
Each class also will include a contest called “The Fame Name Game” where a more famous local historical person will be described and class members will compete for prizes.
This year’s class will be held via Zoom on Monday evenings from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. starting Monday, Jan. 4, and continuing through Monday, March 1.
The class is limited to 100 spaces so people are encouraged to sign up early. As a fundraising effort for the museum, there is an admission fee of $50 per space. All are welcome, but Coos History Museum members will be offered a free members-only bonus class that will be presented at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, March 8.
Class and registration information can be found at the Coos History Museum website under the “Education” tab or on the event calendar at https://cooshistory.org/events/local-history-class/.
Established in 1891, the Coos County Historical Society is the second oldest historical society in the state. For more information about the society and the Coos History Museum, visit cooshistory.org or email info@cooshistory.org.
