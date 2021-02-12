The Coos Bay Public Library continues its partnership with Coos Head Food Cop-op to co-host Community Cooking with the Co-Op; Starring Jamar every fourth Thursday of the month.
The next event, held on Zoom, is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 25.
Each month, Jamar provides safe, easy and healthy recipes to create at home. February’s recipe features Coos Head Pasta.
The event is free and open to everyone. For ingredients and access, register at https://is.gd/va3Wd9
