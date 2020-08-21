SOUTH COAST — The Coos-Curry County Farm Bureau has selected two students to receive $1,500 college scholarships for the 2020-21 school year.
The first recipient is Andrew Hobson of Coos Bay. Hobson attended Southwestern Oregon Community College before transferring to Oregon State University where he is majoring in Agriculture Science. Hobson “never wanted a job inside, sitting at a desk.” When he helped a friend with her livestock, he realized he wanted to pursue some type of agriculture related career.
The second recipient is Ashley Strain of Bandon. Strain will be attending Pacific University in the fall majoring in business. Strain has been very active in 4-H, raising hogs and showing her horse, as well as many other 4-H projects. She was also very involved in high school, serving as a class officer, Associated Student Body Secretary and playing on the Bandon High School girls basketball team.
Strain has been involved in many community projects. She spent time working for Sixes River Cattle Company. She gained experience in gathering, feeding, branding and doctoring cattle besides fixing fences, clearing brush and repairing barns. Strain has chosen a business career as she sees the need for “high quality financial statements” in agriculture operations.
"Coos-Curry County Farm Bureau is proud to assist these two young people with their college education," said a spokeswoman.
