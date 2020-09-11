The following couples have filed for marriage licenses at the clerk’s office at the Coos County Courthouse in Coquille:
Aug. 31-Sept. 3
Deborah Moore and Robert Bratzler
Ryan Maybee and Ariel Goodwin
Carissa Plouff and Stephen Foster
Jason Miller and Candace Shankel
James Minton and Charlotte Peters
Porscha Boyd and Gregory Maine
Mariah Vierck and Ciaran Mcmonagle
Jeanne Parker and Wade Houston
Phillip Busby and Sandra Wolf
Cynthia Cardoza and Travis Cartwright
Elizabeth Mcintyre and Mckenzie Dvorak
Kellie Roper and Kiel Sitter
Kenneth Loy III and Cathlene Ripley
Karl Smith and Grace Hermann
