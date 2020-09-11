Marriage License

The following couples have filed for marriage licenses at the clerk’s office at the Coos County Courthouse in Coquille:

Aug. 31-Sept. 3

Deborah Moore and Robert Bratzler

Ryan Maybee and Ariel Goodwin

Carissa Plouff and Stephen Foster

Jason Miller and Candace Shankel

James Minton and Charlotte Peters

Porscha Boyd and Gregory Maine

Mariah Vierck and Ciaran Mcmonagle

Jeanne Parker and Wade Houston

Phillip Busby and Sandra Wolf

Cynthia Cardoza and Travis Cartwright

Elizabeth Mcintyre and Mckenzie Dvorak

Kellie Roper and Kiel Sitter

Kenneth Loy III and Cathlene Ripley

Karl Smith and Grace Hermann

