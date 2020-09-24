The following couples have filed for marriage licenses at the clerk’s office at the Coos County Courthouse in Coquille:
Sept. 9-11
Michel Crumpacker and Cynthia Cox
Timothy Stillion and Shanna Gavette
Cory Dominguez and Melissa Andrade
Jennifer Barnard and Aaron Silvius
Thomas Accaria and Amanda Rossback
Haylee Keller-Graham and Donald Walton
Gabrielle Giorgis and Justin Mast
Sept. 14-18
Charles Huckabee and Brooke McCrea
Gilberto Lopez Jr. and Ria Gutierrez Camacho
Luenna Snider and David Smitley
Tina Garza and Roberto Ortiz
Jennifer Bell and Christopher Bianche
Denim Brook and Collin Pannell
