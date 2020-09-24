Marriage License

Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

The following couples have filed for marriage licenses at the clerk’s office at the Coos County Courthouse in Coquille:

Sept. 9-11

Michel Crumpacker and Cynthia Cox

Timothy Stillion and Shanna Gavette

Cory Dominguez and Melissa Andrade

Jennifer Barnard and Aaron Silvius

Thomas Accaria and Amanda Rossback

Haylee Keller-Graham and Donald Walton

Gabrielle Giorgis and Justin Mast

Sept. 14-18

Charles Huckabee and Brooke McCrea

Gilberto Lopez Jr. and Ria Gutierrez Camacho

Luenna Snider and David Smitley

Tina Garza and Roberto Ortiz

Jennifer Bell and Christopher Bianche

Denim Brook and Collin Pannell

5
2
0
0
0

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters



Load comments