Marriage License

The following couples have filed for marriage licenses at the clerk’s office at the Coos County Courthouse in Coquille:

Sept. 21-24:

Connor Williams and Sarah Merritt

Randell Smith and Jarrett Goldstein

Carsen Payne and Katelin Roland-Sprague

Kenyon Bauer and Sophia Carman

William Simon and Lori Cossey

Kylee Brewster and Nicholas Klotzbach

Thomas Dehner and Lori Stern

Derek Fletcher and Ashley Barzee

Molly McGarr and Brandyn Taipalus

Sept. 28-30:

Randy Seals and Kristin Friesen

Brittany Jansma and Charles Sorensen

Veronica Simpson and Edward Swinson

Alyssa Scott and Emery Sutherland

Nikelas Ellefson and Maria Pullen

William Williams and Lorry Cook

