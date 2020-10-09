The following couples have filed for marriage licenses at the clerk’s office at the Coos County Courthouse in Coquille:
Sept. 21-24:
Connor Williams and Sarah Merritt
Randell Smith and Jarrett Goldstein
Carsen Payne and Katelin Roland-Sprague
Kenyon Bauer and Sophia Carman
William Simon and Lori Cossey
Kylee Brewster and Nicholas Klotzbach
Thomas Dehner and Lori Stern
Derek Fletcher and Ashley Barzee
Molly McGarr and Brandyn Taipalus
Sept. 28-30:
Randy Seals and Kristin Friesen
Brittany Jansma and Charles Sorensen
Veronica Simpson and Edward Swinson
Alyssa Scott and Emery Sutherland
Nikelas Ellefson and Maria Pullen
William Williams and Lorry Cook
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In