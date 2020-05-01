Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

The following couples have filed for marriage licenses at the clerk’s office at the Coos County Courthouse in Coquille:

  • Braedyn Hood and Shianne Keeling
  • Gregory Lutes and Challis Casebolt
  • John Sturgill and Dena Richards
  • Ashton James and Sonia Garcia
  • Tracy Wisby and Breanne Gumaskas
  • Sean Nowak and Tara Kennedy
  • Bryan Royce and Julee Scruggs
  • Chris Robertson and Mariam Elago
  • Daniel Huls and Spirit Herzog-Bottom
  • Hector Gonzalez Jr. and Danielle Jackson
  • Paul Gonzales and Brenda Kilday
  • Derek Gross and Amber Cannon
0
0
1
0
1

Tags

Email Newsletters



Load comments