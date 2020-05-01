The following couples have filed for marriage licenses at the clerk’s office at the Coos County Courthouse in Coquille:
- Braedyn Hood and Shianne Keeling
- Gregory Lutes and Challis Casebolt
- John Sturgill and Dena Richards
- Ashton James and Sonia Garcia
- Tracy Wisby and Breanne Gumaskas
- Sean Nowak and Tara Kennedy
- Bryan Royce and Julee Scruggs
- Chris Robertson and Mariam Elago
- Daniel Huls and Spirit Herzog-Bottom
- Hector Gonzalez Jr. and Danielle Jackson
- Paul Gonzales and Brenda Kilday
- Derek Gross and Amber Cannon
