The following couples have filed for marriage licenses at the clerk’s office at the Coos County Courthouse in Coquille:
July 27-31
Michelle Duval and Dennis White
Johnathan Shepherd and Stephanie Ivie
Corinna Bukovics and Michael Farr
Stephen Anderson and Miranda Watson
Caleb Gasche and Amita Karan
William Jacobson and Kristie Smith
Tina Woodworth and Jason Creamer
Thomas Predmore and Amelia Johnson
Aug. 3-7
Katherine Coyle and Joshua Brandt
Brian Stark and Meghan Wilson
Robyn Osborn and Scott Bingham
Jared Jones and Sheanayah Landrum
Natalie Blevens and James Hammons
Kathryn Pitts and Spencer Bell
Kristina Vorobets and Sergey Lukyan
Ashara Pruett and Matthew Clapper
William Kaufmann and Maren Elnes
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In