Marriage License

The following couples have filed for marriage licenses at the clerk’s office at the Coos County Courthouse in Coquille:

July 27-31

Michelle Duval and Dennis White

Johnathan Shepherd and Stephanie Ivie

Corinna Bukovics and Michael Farr

Stephen Anderson and Miranda Watson

Caleb Gasche and Amita Karan

William Jacobson and Kristie Smith

Tina Woodworth and Jason Creamer

Thomas Predmore and Amelia Johnson

Aug. 3-7

Katherine Coyle and Joshua Brandt

Brian Stark and Meghan Wilson

Robyn Osborn and Scott Bingham

Jared Jones and Sheanayah Landrum

Natalie Blevens and James Hammons

Kathryn Pitts and Spencer Bell

Kristina Vorobets and Sergey Lukyan

Ashara Pruett and Matthew Clapper

William Kaufmann and Maren Elnes

