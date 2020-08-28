The following couples have filed for marriage licenses at the clerk’s office at the Coos County Courthouse in Coquille:
Aug. 10-14
Athena Rodriguez and Jolten Erickson
Jessica Shields and Richard Godden
Jeana Kennon and Thomas Dixon
Chelsa Helget and Dale Engman
Gabriela Balan and Judah Avery
Carley Deslauriers and Robert Torres
Lauralei Beavan and George Myers
June Seets and Michael Edwards
Jeffrey Byrum and Melody Rasor
Meadow Zafranco and Jonathan Hammon
Kenneth Volner and Candice Gordon
Natasha Corbit and John Campbell
Aug. 17-19
Taylar Swartz and Garth Summers
Tonya Cornell and Paul Harvey
Robert James and Maria Luhrs
Gemma Sanchez Mancilla and Colby Gillett
Zachary Messner and Jamie Colter
