Marriage License

The following couples have filed for marriage licenses at the clerk’s office at the Coos County Courthouse in Coquille:

Aug. 10-14

Athena Rodriguez and Jolten Erickson

Jessica Shields and Richard Godden

Jeana Kennon and Thomas Dixon

Chelsa Helget and Dale Engman

Gabriela Balan and Judah Avery

Carley Deslauriers and Robert Torres

Lauralei Beavan and George Myers

June Seets and Michael Edwards

Jeffrey Byrum and Melody Rasor

Meadow Zafranco and Jonathan Hammon

Kenneth Volner and Candice Gordon

Natasha Corbit and John Campbell

Aug. 17-19

Taylar Swartz and Garth Summers

Tonya Cornell and Paul Harvey

Robert James and Maria Luhrs

Gemma Sanchez Mancilla and Colby Gillett

Zachary Messner and Jamie Colter

