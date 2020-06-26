The following couples have filed for marriage licenses at the clerk’s office at the Coos County Courthouse in Coquille:
April 28-June 19, 2020
John Edwards and Christina Shibles
Van Nguyen and David Morlan
Ryan Carroll and Audrey Ellsworth
Kyle de Ronden-Pos and Jessica Welch
Cassidy Hall and Austin Arrant
Devon Reavis and Brock Nixon
James Reynolds and Joelene Lyons
Lukas Ruddy and Natasha Skaggs
Vanessa Beaver and Brian Spani
Chelsie Baker and Bennett Forsman
Misty Harris and Chase Berry
April Warmack and William Nelson
Amber Fox and Nikki Nagrone
Tamara Bleuler and Jason Herrmann
Rebecca Butler and Lucas Huhn
Angel Bracamontes and Kimberly Wolf
Jessica Colgrove and Tyrell McClune
Tyler Hanson and Hali Gassett
Travis Howard and Jana Tomac
Sandra Lopez and Anthony Quintel
Steven Osborne and Marya Gogoleva
Travis Martin and Clarissa Baez
Krista Edwards and Matthew Hughes
Brandy Thom and Leslee Chalmers
Tyeona Hogue and Daniel Damon
Chrislyn Kay and Elizabeth Jablonowski
Jessica Tiffee and Erik Bjornerud
Bridgett Thurman and Logan Gates
Kurt Smith and Bonnie Zuma
William Clary and Priscilla Heu
Cory Chatelle and Cassidy Couch
Harry Wilson and Tainya Pitzer
Rebecca Gulseth and Daniel Gibson
Stephanie Cellucci and Robert Stuberg
Catherine Cothren and Julio Castelan Miranda
Richard Prickett and Ginny Prickett
Henry Hickox and Patricia Bagot
Gerald Griffin and Kellie Wanke-Hanks
Nicholas Yandell and Kyrsten Curtis
Kacie Goodman and Frederick Thom
Stephen Vanderhoff and Hannah Mansfield
Shyra Sidener and Anthony Huber
Brandy Kinsey and Dustin Emerson
