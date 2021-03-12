Coos Bay Public Library will host a free Virtual Volunteer Fair on Wednesday, March 31, from noon-2 p.m. via Zoom. Fair will include organizations from Coos and Curry counties. At 1 p.m., Stacey from South Coast Oregon Connects will demonstrate how to post volunteer opportunities on community website (southcoastconnects.org).
Virtual Volunteer Fair will be an excellent opportunity to make connections with local organizations looking for volunteers. Individuals looking to become more involved in their community and learn new skills are encouraged to attend. Volunteer in the community to meet people, learn new skills and expand resumes while helping others.
Attendees can drop-in any time between noon and 2 p.m. and can ask organizations questions in a group setting or 1-on-1 via Breakout Rooms.
This event is free and open to all members of the public. Call 269-1101 for further information. Register at https://is.gd/QmzM6C
