Coos Bay Public Library has partnered with instructor Kandy Bergquist to offer a sign language class each month.
Bergquist, who teaches American Sign Language and Signed English at Southwestern Oregon Community College, will offer ASL Practice Place via Zoom at noon the third Thursday of each month.
Bergquist has worked with the deaf and hard of hearing as an interpreter, classroom aid and speech pathologist.
The ASL Practice Place program is for those who wish to practice their sign language conversational skills and help other learners in a friendly setting. Participants will have an opportunity to sign as a group for one hour in a casual, informal environment. It is not a class, but will include providing ideas for conversational topics.
Beginners are welcome.
The program is free and open to anyone who wants to sharpen their sign language skills. To register, visit https://is.gd/daR3SI.
The next ALS Practice Place is Thursday, March 18.
