The Coos Bay Public Library, in partnership with Youth Era Program Manager Gabi Colton and Coos Heatlh & Wellness Public Health Educator Jenna Kacheroski will co-host The Relation-Ship, a monthly program that will have its first meeting Thursday, March 4.
The meeting runs from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. and will be held via Zoom. The free event is for youth ages 14 to 25.
Join Gabi, Jenna and Reference Librarian Paul Addis in a safe, virtual setting to talk, share and learn about everything relationships. It will include a discussion on building skills for healthy relationships.
Participants will have an opportunity to win a $20 gift card from Coos Health & Wellness.
The group will meet the first Thursday of each month. Register at https://is.gd/BAgVyr.
