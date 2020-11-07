The Coos Bay Downtown Association invites South Coast residents to spend the day downtown on Shop Small Saturday, Nov. 28.
Shop Small Saturday encourages shoppers to support their neighborhood businesses and embrace the day as a holiday shopping tradition.
People are encouraged to shop in participating downtown businesses and sign up for door prizes. Shoppers who spend $100 or more in the downtown district between Nov. 13 and Nov. 28 can turn in their receipts from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Jennie’s Shoes on Nov. 28 for a Marshfield District Commemorative Mug. The mugs also are available to purchase for $10.
Shop Small Saturday also will include a visit by Santa, who can be greeted in a drive-by fashion on Third Street from 1 to 5 p.m. Kids can write down their wishes to put in Santa’s mailbox, receive candy canes from his helpers, and wave and shout out to Santa.
At 5:30 p.m., Santa will be escorted to the Visitor Center parking lot, where he will flip the switch to light the city’s Christmas tree. The tree lighting will be live-streamed on Facebook and there also will be limited park-and-watch locations.
Shops will be lighting their store fronts with lights and decorations from Nov. 13 to Dec. 24.
To learn more about the upcoming events, visit www.coosbaydowntown.org and follow the association on Facebook.
