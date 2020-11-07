The Coos Bay Downtown Association is planning a Drive By Santa event for Saturday, Nov. 28, and is looking for help from volunteers and businesses.
Volunteers are needed to decorate the trailer that Santa will be stationed on from 10 a.m. to noon the day of the event.
Businesses can donate or lend items to decorate the trailer.
Volunteers also will be needed to take the decorations off the trailer from 5 to 6 p.m. the day of the event.
Anyone interested in helping out is encouraged to contact Katie Granado by phone at 480-217-4118 or email at katie@southcoastfamilydentistry.com.
