COOS BAY ─ Carolers spotted in city offices this week were members of the Coos Bay City Council.
The council delivered trays of candy and sweets to departments throughout the city, thanking individuals for their hard work over the past year.
“I decided that we should thank the staff for the good work they’ve done for us as a council,” said Mayor Joe Benetti as he stood outside of the Coos Bay Fire Hall, the council’s first stop on Monday morning. “I corroborated with the rest of the council, they thought it was a great idea … and (we) created these trays.”
He pointed out that the caroling was Councilwoman Lucinda DiNovo’s idea.
DiNovo said this is not the first year the council has thanked city departments, but that last year “we gave cookies” while “this year we made them.”
The trays were delivered to not just the Coos Bay Fire Hall, but the Coos Bay Police Department, Finance and Public Works departments, as well as the Coos Bay Library.
“Happy holidays to everyone,” Benetti said.
