COOS BAY — Coos Art Museum will exhibit the contributions of its annual high school art competition from Feb. 12 to April 18.
VISION 2021, underwritten by the Southwestern Oregon Community College Foundation, includes works from South Coast high schools, as well as schools in Douglas and Jackson counties.
The competition may include drawings, paintings, etchings, mixed media, ceramics and photography. Entries will be on display in all upstairs galleries at the art museum.
Artists who receive the best of show award, as well as the second- and third-place overall awards will receive both cash awards and a two-year tuition waiver to SWOCC. The first- through fourth-place winners and honorable mention selections for each grade level will receive ribbons.
Due to limitations imposed by the pandemic, public ceremonies and receptions for the exhibition will not be held this year.
For more information on VISION 2021, contact the Southwestern Oregon Community College Foundation by email at foundation@socc.edu or call 1-800-962-2838, ext. 7211, or visit www.socc.edu/foundation.
Coos Art Museum has been a cultural focal point of Oregon’s scenic Southern Coast since 1966. It occupies an historic 1936 Art Deco U.S. Federal Building in downtown Coos Bay. The museum offers a wide range of arts activities including exhibitions, art classes and lectures. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday. General admission is $5, while admission is $2 for students, veterans and senior citizen. There is no admission for museum members.
