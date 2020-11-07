Coos Art Museum is planning an online Holiday Cookie Decorating class with Shelly Guevara from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 21.
Participants will learn how to make delightful holiday treats as Guevara shares her personal sugar cookie recipe and step-by-step instructions for seven different designs.
Organizers say the class is perfect for beginner bakers or those looking for new ideas. It is for people ranging in age from teens to adults.
The cost is $50.
Before the class, participants will receive Guevara’s recipe and a supply list so they know what they will need. They also will get access to a video with tips on baking the perfect cookie.
During the three-hour online class, Guevara will share how even beginners can make their own masterpieces just in time for the holidays. They will learn how to make the perfect royal icing, achieving rich colors without a bitter taste, and also learn piping decorating techniques.
To sign up or for more information, call Coos Art Museum at 541-267-3901, visit www.coosart.org or email arted@coosart.org.
Card Making
There also still is time for people to sign up for the Card Making for the Holidays greeting card class that will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14.
The online class taught by Katie Prinz will teach participants several card designing techniques that can be used in a wide variety of ways.
The cost is $25 and includes supply kids, which can be picked up at Coos Art Museum, 235 Anderson Ave., in Coos Bay.
For more information, visit www.coosart.org or call 541-267-3901.
