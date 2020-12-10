COOS BAY — Starting Friday, Dec. 11, Coos Art Museum will again be open to the public.
The museum opens with an exhibition of selected works from its permanent collection on display in its main floor galleries and the Prefontaine Memorial Gallery also is available for public viewing.
Following a long closure due to pandemic restrictions and construction activities near the museum’s façade, Coos Art Museum is once again able to welcome viewers on a strictly limited basis. There is a newly constructed sidewalk in front of the building and a new ADA access ramp.
Because of the current pandemic, access is limited to less than 10 at one time and all visitors must remain masked while in the building. Also, the museum reserves the right to limit access at any time to preserve social distancing guidelines. Due to current and changing conditions it is advised for visitors to call ahead.
Coos Art Museum has been a cultural focal point of the South Coast since 1966. It offers a wide range of art activities including exhibitions, art classes and lectures. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $5 ($2 or students, veterans and senior citizens and free for museum members).
The museum will be presenting “Works from the Permanent Collection,” an exhibition featuring painting and sculptures, including many of the larger works in the collection.
A highlight of the exhibit is the 17-foot-long Mary Wilson Triptych by Oregon artist Mitch Geisert. The painting in three panels is a tribute to talents of jazz singer Mary Wilson and was donated to the museum in 1993 by the family of the artist and others.
The museum’s permanent collection now consists of 620 artworks and is growing through donations and occasional purchases. The collection contains many original works by Pacific Northwest artists, including many notable ones from Oregon.
Also on exhibition will be larger-than-life charcoal drawings “Big Girls” by M.V. Moran, works from the Coos Art Museum Studio Group “Alone Together,” and a sampling of paintings from the long career of Coos Bay artist Betty Bangs, who celebrated her 96th birthday on Labor Day, titled “Life with a Bang.”
