Coos Art Museum is planning a series of online art classes, including one on illustrating tide pool scenes scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 12.
The others are Jan. 9 and Jan. 31.
The Dec. 12 class is titled “Scientific Illustrations: Tide pools in Watercolor,” taught by Marly Beyer.
The class will create accurate illustrations of nature, mainly focused on shells and other creatures found in tide pools. Students will learn basic scientific illustration techniques in traditional media (graphite, pen and ink and watercolor) and methods for precise representation. While primarily focused on accuracy around capturing natural specimens, these techniques also will provide further foundational framework in drawing and painting.
The online class runs from 1 to 4 p.m. and is for teens and adults, preferably with some drawing skills. The cost is $55.
Mushrooms in Watercolor
The Jan. 9 class, with instructor Nora Sherwood, will focus on watercolor, the perfect medium for mushrooms. The ability to layer using transparent paints is absolutely magical, organizers said. Mushrooms often have round elements (the cap) and tubular elements (the stipe) and thus are excellent subjects for gaining confidence with shading to indicate form. That skill can be applied to lots of other subjects.
The class is from 1 to 4 p.m. and recommended for people with some experience with watercolor. The cost is $55.
Students will need basic tools including watercolor paint, brushes and painter’s tape. The class will include a package of two pieces of 300-pound Fabriano Artistico hot press paper and transfer paper for those who register before Dec. 30.
Powerful pastels
The Jan. 31 class is titled “Paint the Winter Colors,” with instructor Susan Kuznitsky.
In includes either a full class from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for $75, or a demo class from 10 a.m. to noon, for $40.
“How do you make a stunning scene when everything is white or grey?” the class introduction asks. “In this online class, Susan Kuznitsky will show you how to create winter landscapes by finding hidden colors to bring out daring contrasts. Whether you’re brand new to pastels or a seasoned artist looking to broaden your skill level, this class has something for everyone.”
In the demo class, Kuznitsky will go over everything new artists need to know to get started in pastels. Students can watch and learn or jump in and paint along. The lass also includes a live question-and-answer time with Kuznitsky.
The full-day class, includes the demo class. Following a 30-minute lunch break, Kuznitsky will create a winter scene along with students, who can ask questions and share their progress during the class. She also will give real-time suggestions and critiques on the work of the students.
The full-day class includes emailed image reference to paint along, a digital copy of the power point presentation, supply list and a link to the demo class.
For more information on the classes, call 541-267-3901.
To register for the classes, visit Coos Art Museum’s website, www.coosart.org.
