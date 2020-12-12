Coos Art Museum is featuring the collection “Life with a Bang,” a retrospective of artist Betty Bangs, through Jan. 30.
The display includes a sampling of paintings from the long career of Coos Bay’s nonagenarian artist, who celebrated her 96th birthday on Labor Day.
A multi-talented individual, Bangs has been a singer, dancer, actor and charm school owner, as well as a visual artist. She lived in Boise, Idaho; San Jose, Calif.; Anchorage and Fairbanks, Alaska; British Columbia, Canada; and Oahu, Hawaii; before moving to Coos Bay in the late 1990s.
After moving to the Bay Area, she recognized the extensive artistic community on the South Coast.
“I was duly impressed with the beauty of the trees, ocean and beach … which had been so ably captured by the many fine artists here,” she said.
However, she also felt a desire to capture the image of fine handmade lace and antique china which she had long seen in people’s homes.
“I never learned how to do those things,” she said. “But in my appreciation of their incredible gifts of art, and knowing one day the fabric holding the lace would wear out, the fine china would break and go away and the silver would tarnish and no longer be the center of the entertainment of the home, it was my intent to record those works on paper in my paintings.”
Because of the ongoing pandemic, access is limited to less than 10 people at a time and all visitors must remain masked while in the building. The museum reserves the right to limit access at any time to preserve social distancing guidelines. Due to current and changing conditions, the museum advises visitors to call ahead.
Coos Art Museum has been a cultural focal point of Oregon’s scenic South Coast since 1966. It occupies a historic 1936 Art Deco U.S. federal building in downtown Coos Bay and offers a wide range of art activities including exhibitions, art classes and lectures.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $5 ($2 for students, veterans and senior citizens) and free to museum members.
