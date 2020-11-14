The next Community Cooking with the Co-Op event is scheduled for Nov. 19.
The event is a partnership between the Coos Bay Public Library and Coos Head Food Co-op’s outreach coordinator, Jamar Ruff.
This month’s event, which is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m. on Zoom, will feature stuffed acorn squash.
To sign up to participate in the event and get a list of ingredients, visit https://is.gd/0PTIGU
Each month, Jamar provides safe, easy and healthy recipes to create at home.
The events normally are held on the fourth Thursday of the month, but have been moved up a week in both November and December to avoid holidays.
