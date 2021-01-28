Community policing at work in North Bend

NORTH BEND — Albert Gouley figures he was just doing his job.
The North Bend Road Department employee noticed a van that was parked under the end of the McCullough Bridge that looked out of place on November 18.
He reported it to the police department, setting off a chain of events that ultimately led to the arrest of a man in the van who was wanted by the FBI.
To North Bend Police Chief Robert Kappelman, it was the perfect example of community policing.
“The concept of community policing is that each community member has a responsibility to know their neighbor … and assist us when something doesn’t belong,” Kappelman said.
Gouley notified dispatcher Janel Dunning, who notified Officer Patrick Kinney, who started the investigation. He passed the information on to Detective Sgt. Buddy Young, that led to an operation that also included Capt. Curt Bennett, officers Shane Dunning and Brett Stark, FBI offices in Eugene and California, the Oregon State Police and the Coos Bay Police that eventually resulted in the arrest of Dustin Arlis White.
The Coos County Sheriff’s Office lodged White and the Coos County District Attorney’s Office put together the paperwork to get White extradited back to California to face charges of assault with a deadly weapon.
“Truly, if any one of those pieces had been missing, he would likely still be here,” Kappelman said. “It was evidence of community policing and how it does the job.”
It started with Gouley and his phone call to the police department.
“I was just doing routine checking ditches,” he said. “I always check that road down there. You get people who throw trash and get shady characters down there.
“That van was there. It looked pretty bad. And they were dumping trash, which irritates me. And they were from California. It looked like they were practically living there.”
Gouley said he drove by the van several times and nobody came out, so he called the license plate into the police, sparking the investigation that some 12 hours later resulted in White’s arrest.
Shane Dunning pointed out the significance of the coordinated effort between multiple agencies.
“We were able to figure out it was important to take the person into custody because he was a danger to the community,” he said.
Gouley, who is a street division foreman and has been with the city for more than 35 years, said he often shares information with the police.
“I’ve really been connected with them a lot over the years,” he said. “We have a good relationship with them.
“They call me about dead deer and I go pick them up. I call them about suspicious conditions. I usually try to call them up any time there’s a suspicious vehicle, but that one looked really shady.”
Kappelman said Gouley did the right thing.
“Basically, Albert was astute, recognized what was out of place and notified us, which is exactly the definition of community policing,” he said. “Knowing what belongs in your neighborhood and city, recognizing when something doesn’t look right, and being our eyes and ears.
“That phone call directly resulted in removing a dangerous criminal from our city.”
In the days following the arrest, Kappelman recognized Gouley at a North Bend City Council meeting, presenting him with a North Bend Police challenge coin.
The tradition of the coins was started in the military as a way for soldiers to identify which unit they belong to.
“We give them as an example or in thanks for stellar work, mostly by our own officers,” Kappelman said. “Albert certainly deserves one of our North Bend Police Department challenge coins for his work on the morning of Nov. 18.”
Gouley went to the city council meeting expecting to receive a certificate of recognition, not a challenge coin.
“That was very surprising,” he said. “I thought, wow, that’s pretty cool.”
It only strengthened the bond he feels with the city’s police.
“They depend on me, I depend on them,” he said. “It’s a good relationship.”
